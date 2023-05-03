Second group of Thais arrived home from Sudan on Saturday night

132 Thais and three non-Thais returned to Thailand on a Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) Airbus A340-500 at 11 PM on Saturday night. The group was welcomed by Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, RTAF commander ACM Alongkorn Wannarot, and representatives from various agencies.







The passengers underwent health examinations by public health officials and had documents checked by the immigration bureau. They have also been informed about their rights by representatives from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and the Labour Ministry. It was reported that 40 people flew aboard an RTAF aircraft to Bo Thong airport in Pattani province on Sunday morning (29 Apr) to return to their homes in the Southern provinces.







Meanwhile, the five Thais who left in Sudan were said to be on their way to meet an RTAF team with two C-130 transport planes on standby at King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. They will be taken home on a C-130 slated to return to Thailand in the afternoon of May 1. (NNT)















