Car saleswoman raped, murdered in Chiang Mai

A suspected repeat rapist, pretending to be a potential customer lured a car saleswoman to meet him before raping and brutally killing her at a motel.

The suspect was arrested on April 30 one day after the saleswoman disappeared. He earlier committed sexual offences in five cases.







The body of the saleswoman was found at a motel with hands and feet tied. She was hit with a hammer at the back of her head and was strangled around her neck.

The 40-year-old suspect, pretending he wanted to buy a car lured the victim to meet him at a coffee shop near the car dealer’s showroom in San Sai district and told her to board his pick-up truck to withdraw the money from an ATM as he did not have enough money to pay.







He brought her to a motel and raped her before killing her at a motel.

The suspect, identified as Nutthaphon was charged with serious offences including rape, deprivation of liberty, premeditated murder and concealing the body. (TNA)















