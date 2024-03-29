Sea cucumber hunting for export on Koh Sukorn in Trang

Koh Sukorn, an island in Trang province, boasts several treasures, one of which is sea cucumbers which are either processed into delicacies or dried for export, fetching good prices.







During the lowest tides, villagers venture out along the rocky shores to find sea cucumbers, especially the black-colored ones known locally as “Dorthet”, which are the most sought after. Some can reach lengths of 1 to 1.20 feet.

Upon harvesting, they are gutted, cleaned, and boiled for about 2-3 hours before being sun-dried for 1-2 days. They are then sold to traders at 500 baht per kilogram for export to countries like China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The price of fresh sea cucumbers drops to 25 Baht per kilogram. Villagers collect varying amounts each day, ranging from 2-3 kilograms to as much as 10 kilograms.







Researches from various institutions have found that sea cucumbers are rich in medicinal properties and beneficial nutrients. They are high in protein, aiding in alleviating knee pain and osteoporosis in the elderly. They contain proteins similar to those found in cuttlefish, horseshoe crabs, and scallops but with much lower fat content. Thus, they are a healthy option for those watching their fat intake.

Additionally, there’s another type of sea cucumber called “Gamard” (Stichopus horrens) which is harder to find but commands a higher price. They are sold at 160 baht per kilogram. When dried, 10-12 kilograms of these sea cucumbers yield only 1 kilogram of dried product, sold at a high price of 3,500 baht per kilogram.







They also have high medicinal value and are used for cosmetics, honey pickling, wound healing, and bone and joint nourishment. They can be used in various dishes. The most popular dish among tourists is the sea cucumber salad with toasted coconut.

Aree Chumkong, 72 is the sole person on the island who processes and sells both sea cucumbers, earning a supplementary income of no less than 10,000 baht per month.

People come to her to buy because some don’t know how to prepare them, resulting in a less than desirable taste. Some may even spoil them by pickling too long, causing a foul odor. (TNA)































