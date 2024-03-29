‘Business Collateral Fair’ sets to boost SME liquidity

The Department of Business Development has kicked off the “Business Collateral Fair,” focusing on aiding SMEs with financial solutions aligning with government policies. Scheduled for March 27-28 at the Ministry of Commerce in Nonthaburi province, the event will feature nine financial institutions offering advice and soft loans.

Department of Business Development Director-General Auramon Supthaweethum said the fair is part of a broader strategy to improve liquidity and support SMEs within the country. The gathering will also be held with the aim of simplifying the process for each business to access financial resources with special interest loans but without the need to relinquish property control.







The highlight of the fair includes consultations on special loan rates and an asset valuation service by the Thai Appraisal and Estate Agents Foundation, helping entrepreneurs understand their assets’ value and potential loan amounts.







Additionally, an MOU signing will enhance electronic governance in business collateral registration alongside booths from the Department’s business network, offering SMEs a platform to expand their market presence. SME entrepreneurs and the public are invited to the “Business Collateral Fair” for financial advice on asset valuation and to support Thai community entrepreneurs.







For more information, contact the Business Collateral Registration Division at 02-547-5048, the 1570 hotline, or visit www.dbd.go.th. (NNT)































