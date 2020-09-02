Schools in Thailand western provinces temporarily closed over fear of Covid-19

Three schools in the two provinces of western Thailand which share border with Myanmar have been temporarily closed to prevent the risks of coronavirus infections.







Baan Kui Yae School in Kanchanaburi’s Thong Pha Phum district has been closed for three days after three of the pupils came to contact with two Myanmar nationals.

School officials said the Myanmar nationals aged 17 and 20 illegally entered Thailand and later fell ill with high fever. They have been tested for coronavirus with results expected on Wednesday.

As preemptive measures, school workers, health care officials and volunteers cleaned up the classrooms with disinfectant on Tuesday.

In Prachuap Khiri Khan province, two schools in the two sub-districts of Hua Hin district have been closed for one week (from Sept 1-7) after the parents of some schoolchildren in the two schools had recently crossed the natural borderlines to get inside Myanmar and then returned home.

Local authorities have resolved to order the temporary closure of the two schools in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that these parents might have been contracted while traveling in the neighbouring country.

Thailand has beefed up border control measures as the number of COVID-19 patients in Myanmar has soared. (TNA)











