Thai PM visits flood-hit Sukhothai, northern Thailand

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha is visiting Sukhothai, hit by flooding earlier this month to hand out relief supplies to flood victims.







Anucha Burapachaisri, government spokesman said Gen Prayut would today visit Sukhothai to follow up rehabilitation and distribute relief supplies to flood victims at two locations in Sawankhalok district.

He will observe also river erosion and road damage.

Flash flood, overflowing water and mudslide occurred in 17 provinces in the upper part of the upper part of the country from Aug 20-31, affecting about 20,000 households. The situation eased and the relief and recovery work is under way, the spokesman said.

In the meantime, people in the lower Northeast and the East are warned to prepare for accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash flood between Sept 5-6. (TNA)

