Saudia’s maiden flight from Riyadh lands in Bangkok after 32 years

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to join all relevant Thai public and private agencies to welcome Saudia’s inaugural flight on the Jeddah-Riyadh-Bangkok route that symbolises a return of cordial Saudi-Thai relations, following the historic visit to Saudi Arabia by Thailand’s Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, late last month (25 January).

Saudia’s Flight SV846 from Jeddah-Riyadh touched down at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday evening (28 February) at 18.05 Hrs., marking the first regular commercial flight between Saudi Arabia and Thailand after 32 years.



All relevant Thai agencies have coordinated efforts to ensure a smooth arrival of the flight with the welcome ceremony led by H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, together with Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, TAT Deputy Governor for Domestic Market, and Mr. Kittipong Kittikachorn, General Manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport, and joined by representatives and figures from the Thai public and private sector.







Also joining the event were distinguished delegates from Saudi Arabia, including Mr. Abdulaziz Addullah I. Alkhudhayr, Counsellor, the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Bangkok, and Mr. Almusaed Musaed Muhammed, Assistant Vice President of International Regions, Saudia Airlines.

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said, “Thailand is honoured to welcome Saudia’s direct services from Saudi Arabia. This direct flight between Riyadh and Bangkok will certainly pave the way for mutual tourism cooperation between the two countries. To this extent, TAT has been entrusted to explore opportunities to promote Thailand as a preferred destination for Saudis wanting to travel abroad.”

Saudia is operating the direct service between Saudi Arabia and Thailand using a 298-seat Boeing 789 aircraft. For the winter programme, from 28 February to 25 March, the airline has scheduled to operate on the Riyadh-Bangkok route with three flights per week, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with Flight 846 arrival time in Bangkok at 18.05 Hrs. and Flight 847 outbound departure at 20.35 Hrs.



For the summer programme, the service will be increased to seven flights per week and will also be expanded to Jeddah. From 27 March to 29 October, Flight SV 844/845 on the Jeddah-Bangkok-Jeddah route will be operated every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, with inbound arrival time in Bangkok at 16:55 Hrs. and outbound departure at 00:15 Hrs. of the next day.

Meanwhile, from 29 March to 30 October, Flight SV846/847 on Jeddah-Riyadh-Bangkok-Riyadh-Jeddah will be operated every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with inbound arrival time in Bangkok at 16.55 Hrs. and outbound departure at 00.15 Hrs. of the next day.





Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said, “TAT will leverage our latest tourism marketing campaign, Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters, in our communication with the Saudi market. Key messages will place focus on Thailand’s strengths in biological diversity, cultural richness, and myriad of offerings on medical, health and wellness, beaches, and shopping for all segments including millennials, first visit, medical and health and wellness, and family.”







TAT is also in talks with tourism partners to organise a range of activities and promotions; such as, business to business (B2B) and business to customer (B2C) tradeshows, roadshows, and consumer fairs, as well as joint promotions to boost tourism to Thailand. (TAT)









































