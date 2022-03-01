Daily COVID cases in Thailand may exceed 100,000 by mid-in April

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has warned that daily COVID-19 cases in Thailand could exceed 100,000 by the Songkran holiday in April under the worst-case scenario.

The DDC noted that whether the infection level decreases or increases in the coming weeks depends on how strictly safety precautions are followed. The agency also urged the public to avoid group activities, work from home, postpone unnecessary travel, maintain high immunization rates, and follow VUCA (Vaccine, Universal Prevention, COVID-Free Setting, and ATK) procedures.



The DDC said the most optimistic scenario would be for precautions to be fully enforced, which would keep daily infections at around 20,000 by the middle of this month. In a less hopeful forecast, it said daily cases would top 50,000 until the Songkran festival. In the worst-case scenario, daily infection rates could easily hit 100,000 by mid-April. (NNT)

































