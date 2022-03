Pattaya’s deputy mayor and his family spared the lives of two albino buffalos headed for the slaughterhouse.

Wuthisak Rermkijakarn and cousins in the Teerasataporn family donated the money to save the cattle at Wat Pa Suttipawan Temple in Nong Plalai Feb. 28.



The gesture was seen as a very powerful way to make merit and ward off bad fortune.

The donors symbolically released the buffalos from their bondage before they were shipped off to farmers in Roi Et.