Thailand ‘Factory Sandbox’drives economic rebound with more workers in social security system

Economic recovery, especially in the export and tourism sectors, has accelerated employment growth following years of economic crises driven by the pandemic.

Contributing growth factors include the relaxation of disease control measures and ongoing tourism promotional campaigns.



Data from the Ministry of Labor indicates that some 500,000 new Social Security accounts were registered between January and March of this year.

Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin said this growth was majorly driven by the Factory Sandbox campaign, which offers vaccinations and other aid measures to affected businesses.







The campaign has received praise from AmpolHompleum, executive general manager of DENSO (Thailand), who has met in person with the Labor Minister to express his appreciation.

Ampol said the Factory Sandbox campaign has been integral to enabling the industrial sector to continue its operations.

Thailand’s export sector currently employs some 2 million workers, particularly in the food, medical equipment, automobile and electronics industries.(NNT)

































