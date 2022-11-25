Samui Island to welcome 700 Europeans on ‘MV Vikings Mars’ cruise ship on Nov 27

An international cruise ship is scheduled to arrive at Samui Island port, Surat Thani province, for the first time in three years after the spread of COVID-19.

The cruise ship, named ‘MV Vikings Mars’, will set off from Singapore to Samui Island, accommodating over 700 passengers, mostly Europeans, for a full-day trip on 27 November 2022. The 35-day cruise is a one-way voyage that started at Piraeus, the Greek port near Athens, and will end at Laem Chabang, Chonburi, on 29 November.







Thai local authority has set plans to impress the arriving passengers by giving a warm welcome and facilitating their needs while traveling in Samui. Local vehicles will also be prepared for them to take tours around the island.

From December to January 2023, more international cruise ships are expected at Samui Island for stay-over trips, giving employment and generating more revenue for local businesses involved in tourism. (PRD)

































