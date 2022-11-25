Thai Airways to increase round-trip flights to Singapore for upcoming festive season

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) will increase its Bangkok – Singapore round-trip flights from 21 to 28 per week starting on 12 December 2022 to serve travel demand during the upcoming festive season.

THAI will operate four flights per day between Bangkok and Singapore, with the following flight details:

– TG403 from Bangkok at 08.00 hr to Singapore at 11.15 hr (local time), and TG404 from Singapore at 12.25 (local time) to Bangkok at 13.45 hr;

– TG413 from Bangkok at 11.30 hr to Singapore at 14.50 hr (local time), and TG414 from Singapore at 15.55 hr (local time) to Bangkok at 17.15 hr;







– TG407 from Bangkok at 12.50 hr to Singapore at 16.10 hr (local time), and TG408 from Singapore at 18.15 hr (local time) to Bangkok at 19.35 hr;

– TG409 from Bangkok at 16.35 hr. to Singapore at 19.55 hr (local time), and TG410 from Singapore at 21.00 hr (local time) to Bangkok at 22.20 hr.

For more information, reservations, and ticketing, please visit thaiairways.com, or contact sales agents nationwide, by calling (+66) 2-356-1111 for the THAI Contact Center (24 hours a day). (PRD)

































