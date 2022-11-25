Thailand invites tourists to sunflower fields of Lopburi during cool season from Nov – Jan

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Lopburi Office invites you to visit “Sunflower fields of Lopburi province” which are now in full bloom turning the scenery a bright yellow color. Let’s join together to capture impressive pictures during the cool season from November 2022 – January 2023

Lopburi is the province that grows the most sunflowers in Thailand, which this year has planted tens of thousands of Rai of sunflowers spread throughout the province. Especially in the area of ​​the city district and Phatthana Nikhom District, there are many farmers who grow sunflowers for tourism.







Recommended places –

Sunflower field, Rai Wichan

Flowering period 12 November 2022 – 15 January 2023

Contact 089 615 2563

https://maps.app.goo.gl/gPbwV6WzWfaugADu7?g_st=il

Rai Fahsai Sunflower Field

Bloom period 12 November – 30 December 2022

Contact 061 676 8503

https://maps.app.goo.gl/tAT5iaTQDK5hLzuW9?g_st=il

Sunflower fields at Rai Chamrat

Flowering period 15 – 30 December 2022

Contact 089 813 5361

https://maps.app.goo.gl/wjq1uPn159zqg53B9?g_st=il







Sunflower fields at Rai Kim Hiang

Flowering period 27 December 2022 – 15 January 2023

Contact 080 665 1613

https://maps.app.goo.gl/Lf4aqtLexsbyBqfv6?g_st=il

Sunflower fields at Rai Khun Keng

Flowering period 25 December 2022 – 10 January 2023

Contact 061 019 9887

https://maps.app.goo.gl/VFjH4fBZaqfP79hX7?g_st=il

Sunflower fields at Rai Pa Ung, Uncle Muek

Flowering period 10 – 25 December 2022

Contact 094 419 1285

https://maps.app.goo.gl/Ws5S5bmfHSkChmtr7?g_st=il







Sunflower field, Rai Prem Pri

Flowering period 25 December 2022 – 18 January 2023

Contact 086 038 0920

https://maps.app.goo.gl/RnmdnMey2M4A2Wss8?g_st=il

Sunflower field, Pang Hom farm

Flowering period 27 December 2022 – 15 January 2023

Contact 081 286 4280

https://maps.app.goo.gl/RnmdnMey2M4A2Wss8?g_st=il

Sunflower field, Father Mai Mae Kai farm

Flowering period 10 – 25 January 2023

Contact 099 449 7164

https://maps.app.goo.gl/bihp47omcAgb7mzm9?g_st=il



Sunflower fields at Rai Lung Sawai

Flowering period 20 November – 5 December 2022

Contact 062 357 9388

https://maps.app.goo.gl/gwZMkTNdaqH8NRN6A?g_st=il

Sunflower Field, Rai Wanchai

Bloom period 15 – 30 November 2022

Contact 064 656 9225

https://maps.app.goo.gl/Dd9NMcDMb3jNXLTt8?g_st=il

Raiwirat sunflower field

Flowering period 30 November – 15 December 2022

Contact 061 642 7664

https://maps.app.goo.gl/wthHVs5oC8aEV2S47?g_st=il







Sunflower field, parachute field

Flowering period 16 December 2022 – 1 January 2023

Contact 093 582 1735

https://maps.app.goo.gl/s7J9unWpqZ1CYDK66?g_st=il

Thank you for information from: Department of Agricultural Extension News Center https://doaenews.doae.go.th/archives/14937

Photo : Mr. Tui Wanlop Klaipup

For more information on tourism, please contact: TAT Lopburi Office Tel. 036-770096-7 or Facebook Fanpage: Tat Lopburi https://www.facebook.com/TATLopburiOffice

