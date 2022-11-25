Thailand invites tourists to sunflower fields of Lopburi during cool season from Nov – Jan

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Lopburi Office invites you to visit “Sunflower fields of Lopburi province” which are now in full bloom turning the scenery a bright yellow color. Let’s join together to capture impressive pictures during the cool season from November 2022 – January 2023
Lopburi is the province that grows the most sunflowers in Thailand, which this year has planted tens of thousands of Rai of sunflowers spread throughout the province. Especially in the area of the city district and Phatthana Nikhom District, there are many farmers who grow sunflowers for tourism.
Recommended places –
Sunflower field, Rai Wichan
Flowering period 12 November 2022 – 15 January 2023
Contact 089 615 2563
https://maps.app.goo.gl/gPbwV6WzWfaugADu7?g_st=il
Rai Fahsai Sunflower Field
Bloom period 12 November – 30 December 2022
Contact 061 676 8503
https://maps.app.goo.gl/tAT5iaTQDK5hLzuW9?g_st=il
Sunflower fields at Rai Chamrat
Flowering period 15 – 30 December 2022
Contact 089 813 5361
https://maps.app.goo.gl/wjq1uPn159zqg53B9?g_st=il
Sunflower fields at Rai Kim Hiang
Flowering period 27 December 2022 – 15 January 2023
Contact 080 665 1613
https://maps.app.goo.gl/Lf4aqtLexsbyBqfv6?g_st=il
Sunflower fields at Rai Khun Keng
Flowering period 25 December 2022 – 10 January 2023
Contact 061 019 9887
https://maps.app.goo.gl/VFjH4fBZaqfP79hX7?g_st=il
Sunflower fields at Rai Pa Ung, Uncle Muek
Flowering period 10 – 25 December 2022
Contact 094 419 1285
https://maps.app.goo.gl/Ws5S5bmfHSkChmtr7?g_st=il
Sunflower field, Rai Prem Pri
Flowering period 25 December 2022 – 18 January 2023
Contact 086 038 0920
https://maps.app.goo.gl/RnmdnMey2M4A2Wss8?g_st=il
Sunflower field, Pang Hom farm
Flowering period 27 December 2022 – 15 January 2023
Contact 081 286 4280
https://maps.app.goo.gl/RnmdnMey2M4A2Wss8?g_st=il
Sunflower field, Father Mai Mae Kai farm
Flowering period 10 – 25 January 2023
Contact 099 449 7164
https://maps.app.goo.gl/bihp47omcAgb7mzm9?g_st=il
Sunflower fields at Rai Lung Sawai
Flowering period 20 November – 5 December 2022
Contact 062 357 9388
https://maps.app.goo.gl/gwZMkTNdaqH8NRN6A?g_st=il
Sunflower Field, Rai Wanchai
Bloom period 15 – 30 November 2022
Contact 064 656 9225
https://maps.app.goo.gl/Dd9NMcDMb3jNXLTt8?g_st=il
Raiwirat sunflower field
Flowering period 30 November – 15 December 2022
Contact 061 642 7664
https://maps.app.goo.gl/wthHVs5oC8aEV2S47?g_st=il
Sunflower field, parachute field
Flowering period 16 December 2022 – 1 January 2023
Contact 093 582 1735
https://maps.app.goo.gl/s7J9unWpqZ1CYDK66?g_st=il
Thank you for information from: Department of Agricultural Extension News Center https://doaenews.doae.go.th/archives/14937
Photo : Mr. Tui Wanlop Klaipup
For more information on tourism, please contact: TAT Lopburi Office Tel. 036-770096-7 or Facebook Fanpage: Tat Lopburi https://www.facebook.com/TATLopburiOffice
#Thailand #ThaiTravelNews (TAT)