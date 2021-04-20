Samui Island, southern Thailand, campaigns for 100% mask wearing

Public health volunteers on Samui Island are urging 100% of Samui residents to wear a mask when leaving the house.

An event to promote the practice was held at Ban Na Thon pier in Samui Island of Surat Thani on the weekend.







Public health volunteers handed out free face masks to both Thais and foreigners as well as knocked on the door of every house to suggest measures for COVID-19 prevention.

During the recent Songkran Festival, over 70,000 visitors came to the island, and thousands of Samui residents returned after Songkran celebrations in other provinces.







After such mass movements there is a high chance of finding more COVID-19 infections on the island.

However, if a cluster developed on the island, it would be difficult to handle a large number of patients, as it has only limited space and health facilities. (NNT)











