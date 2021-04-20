Phuket seriously block Covid-19 from red zones

Officials on the tourist island were seriously screening visitors from 17 provinces earlier declared red COVID-19 maximum control zones. Only those with two vaccine jabs or COVID-free certificates will be welcomed from tomorrow.







The Phuket provincial communicable disease committee agreed with the strict measure yesterday. Visitors must have received two jabs of COVID-19 vaccine or present a certificate that they underwent an RT-PCR COVID-19 test and proved to be free of the disease within 72 hours before arrival.







Without meeting either of the two conditions, visitors must be subject to an antigen rapid test at immigration checkpoints of Phuket including those at Phuket airport and Tha Chatchai pier. They must pay 300 baht for such a test and wait for about 15 minutes for the result.



If they test negative, then they can enter Phuket. If they test positive, they will be brought to a hospital for treatment. Visitors are also be required to use MorChana app, always share their locations and register their presence at gophuget.com.







The measure is waived for goods delivery people who will not stay overnight in Phuket. It was set to be imposed from April 21 to 30. (TNA)











