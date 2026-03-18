SACIT unveils 2026 strategy to promote Thai arts and crafts and strengthen the creative economy

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand (SACIT) has unveiled its 2026 strategy to advance Thai arts and crafts, promoting them as a core element of national identity and a driver of the creative economy.

The plan outlines development across cultural, social-environmental, and economic areas to support sustained growth. This also includes efforts to promote Royal Thai Costume and related crafts on the international stage, boosting global recognition of Thai cultural heritage.

SACIT Director Dr. Anucha Teerakanon said Thai crafts are being recognized not only as heritage, but also as sources of intellectual, social, and economic value. The strategy integrates sustainability principles while supporting communities and expanding opportunities in both domestic and international markets.

Key actions include preserving traditional knowledge through mentorship programs and the recognition of skilled artisans, as well as the SACIT Symposium 2026, which will examine ceramic craft and design with participation from regional and international experts. The organization is also expanding exhibitions and overseas activities to present Thai craftsmanship to wider audiences.





Additional measures include community development, vocational training, and environmentally responsible production. SACIT is also supporting research, innovation, and the development of raw materials across several provinces to strengthen supply chains and improve competitiveness in global markets. (NNT)



































