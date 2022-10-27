Russian woman body found after 6 days of search in Phuket

A Russian woman was found dead off the Patong bay, Phuket, about 40 kilometers from the place where she was last seen.

After six days' search, rescue workers, the navy and marine police finally found the body of Elena Racnenko, 53, floating off the Patong beach, about 40 kilometers from the Naithon beach opposite her luxury hotel in Thalang district where she was last seen on Oct 20. A fisherman first spotted the body and called local officials.







A friend of the late woman confirmed her identification. The body was sent to Thalang Hospital for an autopsy before being delivered to her relatives.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan expressed his condolences to the family and relatives of the late woman and said that 4-5 tourists had died in Phuket lately.







He said his ministry would improve safety measures for tourists especially during the times of huge waves and strong winds. The minister said he would discuss the matter with the prime minister. (TNA)
































