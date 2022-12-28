Russian doll in Thai dress exhibition at Bangkok Art and Culture Center

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Thailand invites the public to join the Russian doll in Thai dress exhibition at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center between 27 December 2022 and 15 January 2023. Registration is available at the auditorium on the 5th floor from 16.00 hr. Admission is free.

This exhibition is organized by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Thailand and the Russian Dance Academy "Katyusha" to celebrate the 125th Anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Russia and Thailand. (PRD)
























