Waves of Chinese tourists expected in Thailand after Jan 8

The COVID situation after the New Year holidays may require special attention as Thailand prepares for a fresh influx of tourists following the relaxation of China’s Zero-COVID policy.

Thailand remains among the top destinations for Chinese tourists, whose return is expected to greatly benefit the local economy and tourism scene. The Thai ministers for health, tourism and transport will soon meet to discuss measures for accommodating Chinese travelers.







China is preparing to significantly relax COVID restrictions on travel starting January 8, in a move expected to bring waves of Chinese tourists in Thailand. Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob recently revealed that the ministers of health, transport and tourism will convene on January 5 to formulate measures for accommodating the Chinese travelers.







The Ministry of Health is coordinating with the Chinese embassy in Bangkok to hash out the details of China’s reopening, as this will allow Thailand to more effectively implement health measures and protocols.

The Ministry of Transport also assigned The Civil Aviation Authority Of Thailand and Aeronautical Radio of Thailand to determine the number of inbound flights expected from China.




















