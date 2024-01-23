Russian arrested for playing poker in Phuket

Five Russian gamblers were arrested for playing poker during a search at a luxurious villa in the center of Phuket City.

The police obtained a search warrant from the provincial court in Phuket and inspected the upscale villa in Rawai. The investigation revealed the presence of a group of foreigners clandestinely engaging in gambling activities, specifically poker.







The confiscated items included two poker tables and eight chairs, two decks of cards, a substantial amount of chips exchangeable for cash (estimated value of almost two million baht), two ledgers of gamblers, two timekeeping watches, one CCTV surveillance camera, and Hookah tobacco (tobamel).

Charges were filed against the first suspect for purchasing or receiving any property known to be untaxed, restricted, prohibited, or illegally entered into the kingdom without passing through customs properly according to the law. The second to fifth suspects were jointly charged for participating in illegal gambling (poker). They were detained with the seized items and handed over to Chalong Police Station for further legal proceedings. (TNA)









































