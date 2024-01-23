Police file charges against parents of 5 Sa Kaeo youth gang members; ‘Curfew’ imposed

Police have filed charges against the parents of the 5 youth gang members involved in the “Aunt Buaphan’s Murder” case, accusing them of negligence under the Child Protection Act of 2546 B.E.

The move comes in response to the incident in early hours on Jan 11 where five minors assaulted 47-year-old Bua Phan Tansu, resulting in her death.







Following the wide-ranging investigation into the case, the parents of the five juveniles are implicated for their negligence in overseeing their children’s activities, as per the provisions of the Child Protection Act. The charges have been submitted to the Juvenile and Family Court.

Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said that the group of suspects involved has a history of criminal activities, including murder, sexual assault, and bodily harm, with a total of 7-8 cases identified.







Notably, the perpetrators include not only this specific group but also adults who participated. Authorities are seeking approval for the arrest of all remaining individuals involved and are expediting the collection of evidence, including searching for the weapon used in the crime.

Furthermore, investigations into other groups exhibiting similar behavior are underway. The authorities emphasize that such behavior is unacceptable in the province of Sa Kaeo and others. Sa Kaeo is being used as an example of law enforcement, and measures are being taken to prevent witness intimidation or harassment of the affected families.







Aranyaprathet ‘Curfew’

Meanwhile, last night marked the first night of the curfew imposed by the police in Aranyaprathet to prohibit children aged 10-15 from leaving their homes after 10 p.m. without a guardian to prevent juvenile delinquency.

The police, along with the Special Operations Unit, conducted patrols in the suspected trouble areas and found no groups of youths were seen gathering.

The police will continue strict control in Aranyaprathet and other districts in Sa Kaeo for one month to restore peace to the areas. (TNA)
































