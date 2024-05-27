Fraudulent claims delay processing personal income tax refunds this year

The Revenue Department (RD) has said it is experiencing delays in processing personal income tax refunds this year due to an increase in fraudulent claims involving counterfeit income certificates, known as 50 Tawi.

RD Deputy Director-General Vinit Visessuvanapoom said companies are encouraged to submit 50 Tawi income certificates online starting next year to streamline the verification process and reduce fraud. Although not mandatory, each business that does not comply with the online submission will be required to explain their reasons to the department.







Statistics from the department show that 11.9 million personal income tax forms were filed for the income year 2023, up 3.34% from the previous year, with the submission period ending on April 29, 2024. Out of these, 4.25 million were refund requests, marking a 7.65% increase from last year. So far, refunds totaling 33.2 billion baht have been issued for 3.39 million filings, a 6.77% increase in processed refunds year-on-year.

For the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, the RD reported a total tax collection of 2.21 trillion baht, which was 9% above their target and represented a 2.1% increase from the previous fiscal year. The breakdown of major tax categories shows corporate income tax generated 767 billion baht, value-added tax brought in 913 billion baht, and personal income tax contributed 395 billion baht. Meanwhile, petroleum income tax accounted for 48.7 billion baht. (NNT)





































