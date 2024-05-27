PM extends condolences to victims of devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea

The death toll from a devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea has been revised upward by the International Organization for Migration, with more than 670 people now believed to have perished. The catastrophe struck Yambali village in Enga province, burying over 150 homes under massive swathes of earth last Friday (May 24). The initial estimate had considered only 60 homes affected.







Efforts to recover bodies have been hampered by the depth of the debris, estimated to be between 6 to 8 meters, leading emergency crews to abandon hope of finding survivors. Only six bodies have been recovered so far. The response efforts are further complicated by ongoing tribal conflicts in the area, which have already resulted in additional casualties and destruction.

The national government is currently evaluating the need for international aid and plans to decide by Tuesday. The United States and Australia have already expressed their readiness to assist. Local authorities are working on relocating survivors to safer areas, with basic necessities such as food, water, and shelter being prioritized.









Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has extended his condolences to the victims and the people of Papua New Guinea. In a social media post, he expressed sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and destruction, offering sympathy to those affected and support for ongoing rescue operations.

This disaster highlights the difficulties confronting Papua New Guinea, a country marked by its vast and varied population largely involved in subsistence farming. Many areas are remote and hard to reach, hindered by rugged landscapes and inadequate infrastructure. (NNT)





































