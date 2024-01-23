Locals submit petition opposing Land Bridge project to PM

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin affirmed consideration of the Land Bridge project from all aspects after receiving a petition from a local network, opposing the project and calling for a review on the results of the project study.

After the conclusion of the cabinet meeting in Ranong, the prime minister traveled to Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University, Ranong campus, to receive a petition opposing the construction of the Land Bridge project from the local community network “Rak Pha To,” in Chumphon Province.







The network expressed concerns over the project’s academic standards, lack of community participation, and suggested the formation of a collaborative working group involving politicians, government agencies, and local residents to jointly assess and scrutinize the project.

The Prime Minister listened to suggestions and demands from the local residents for over 10 minutes before reassuring them not to worry.

He stated that the government would thoroughly consider various data and concerns raised by the community. He emphasized that the government is mindful of the comprehensive impacts that may arise on all parties involved.







The Land Bridge project is aimed to develop logistics network, connecting the Andaman coastal province of Ranong and Chumphon province on the Gulf of Thailand to help bypass the Malacca Strait.

The construction of the project will consist of deep-sea ports, a motorway and a railway system. (TNA)





































