Russia-Ukraine crisis: Thailand’s NCSA warns banks to step up cyber protection measures

The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has warned of heightened cyber risks due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, as it urges firms and agencies to step up their cyber protection measures.

NCSA Deputy Secretary-General Gp Capt Amorn Chomchoey said 12 cyber-attacks linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict have been reported since January 13, mostly targeting key infrastructures such as banks, border control agencies, and news websites.



Four such attacks were found to be using malware known as a Hermetic Wiper to erase crucial information, while DDOS attacks targeted financial websites.

Members of the general public were also affected by a malware called Cyclops Blink, which involves web links that direct users to websites propagating fake news. Text messages containing fake information were also sent to people.







Firms and agencies in Thailand are urged to have adequate cybersecurity systems in place as well as remove any vulnerability from their networks.

The general public is meanwhile advised to refrain from following any suspicious links, and to enable Two-Factor Authentication systems for their online accounts.

General users should also keep the operating systems of their devices up to date, install anti-malware, and regularly back up their data.(NNT)

































