Thai government emphasizes connectivity and transparency for ‘International Open Data Day’

The government has emphasized the importance of modernization, connectivity, and transparency in public administration development to mark International Open Data Day 2022.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha delivered a speech and policy via video conference for the International Open Data Day 2022. The event was hosted at Infinity 1 room in Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel on March 5, 2022.



According to the spokesperson, the Prime Minister said he was pleased to be part of the International Open Data Day 2022 event, an occasion acknowledged by international communities. The Thai government recognizes the advancement of technology and increase in data information as it lays the groundwork for the development of a Big Data framework. Data integration has been implemented continuously and systematically to connect public agencies so all parties can access data and use it to develop innovations that push the country forward in various sectors. Moreover, this will encourage public participation in examining state administration, which will prioritize transparency as its main agenda.







The prime minister said the launch of the Open Data Hackathon 2022 initiative will enhance data management capabilities and support all parties in exchanging knowledge using open public data. This will also lead to the creation of more innovative data management services as well as improved responses to public users.



Gen Prayut said he was confident that the event would foster collaboration in the development of a modernized, connective and transparent open database, as well as lay the groundwork for the digitalization of public administration. This would in turn help to ensure the nation’s long-term stability and public prosperity.

The International Open Data Day 2022 was hosted by the Digital Government Development Agency (Public Organization) under the theme “Unlock Data to Innovation for a Better Life”. Activities are being held with the goal of presenting the benefits of disclosing open public data and information that ensures welfare and public safety.(NNT)

































