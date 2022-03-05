Russia-Ukraine crisis: Another group of Thai evacuees arrives from Poland

The Thai embassy in Poland has stated that it was attempting to assist one Thai national who was trapped in the city of Severodonetsk and seven others in Mykolayiv, amid the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

Severodonetsk is located 730 kilometers east of Kyiv, and Mykolayiv is located 500 kilometers south. Both are located in border areas under attack by invading Russian soldiers.



When the Russian invasion began, there were 256 Thai nationals in the eastern European country. To date, the Foreign Ministry has repatriated 136. Another 40 Thais arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday (Mar 3) from an Emirates flight from Poland.

On Saturday (Mar 5), another group of 45 Thais is scheduled to arrive in the kingdom also from Poland, while 16 Thai nationals will land in Thailand from Romania.







The Thai embassy reported that 31 Thai nationals have expressed an intention to remain in Ukraine, while officials attempted to assist 8 others attempting to enter the Foreign Ministry’s Lviv shelter.

The embassy said the Thai nationals chose not to leave for personal reasons, primarily because they have Ukrainian relatives. (NNT)

































