Pattaya business leaders call for end to all Covid-19 restrictions

Pattaya business and tourism leaders called on the government to legally reopen all bars and clubs, end early closing times and not restrict Songkran celebrations in order to lift the two sectors out of the doldrums.

Phisut Sae-khu, president of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, told the media March 1 that the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration must finally put its money where its mouth is and “live with Covid-19” by ending all disease-control restrictions on the tourism and entertainment industries.



That means green-lighting all tourism activities and events for Songkran next month.

He said that while the association understands new daily coronavirus cases remain at historic highs – Pattaya recorded more than 3,000 confirmed and antigen-test cases on Saturday – 95% of those cases are either mild or asymptomatic. Hosptials in Pattaya have three-quarters of their beds available and deaths remain at relatively low levels.

Furthermore, vaccination levels in Pattaya are approaching 90%, Phisut said.







As a result, he hoped the CCSA will allow “some” Songkran activities, even if water fights were not allowed. That could include street festivals on Beach Road with vendors, shows, concerts, parades, shopping, food, and religious and cultural activities for the whole family.

The CCSA reportedly is planning to meet about Songkran rules next week.

Damrongkiat Phinitkarn, secretary for the Pattaya Entertainment Operators Association, said that while many bars in Pattaya have reopened as “restaurants”, the industry remains hobbled by operating restrictions and an 11 p.m. closing time. It’s time to end the charade that bars are closed and that the coronavirus only comes out late at night.



He said for nightlife operators to recover, international tourists used to having nightlife open late are required and those tourists won’t come to Pattaya if they have to tuck themselves into bed before midnight.

Other countries with similar vaccination levels as Thailand are now wide open and stealing Thailand’s business, he said.

The One Voice Association, which represents dozens of local business owners and organizations, joined the two executives in the call for an end to restrictions, suggesting Pattaya could become a test zone before restrictions are lifted nationwide.





































