Suan Dusit Poll: Prawit tops pm pick for resolving conflicts

With less than a month ahead of the May 14 general election, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party was happy with an opinion poll in his favor as he was the top choice for the potential prime minister to resolve conflicts, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University or Suan Dusit Poll.

Caretaker deputy prime minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon thanked people who had voted for him in the opinion survey to be a prime minister, who would be able to resolve conflicts and to form a government smoothly.







Gen Prawit said the opinion poll result was in line with the Palang Pracharath Party’s goal to move past conflicts. He reiterated that his age was not an obstacle to be the government leader because he walked slowly but thought and acted fast. He was also single so he could do his utmost to work for the country.

Gen Prawit on Wednesday was scheduled to help his party candidates in the campaign rally in Chachoengsao province and will take a train to Nakhon Ratchasima on April 22.







Meanwhile, caretaker prime minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha ignored the opinion poll, in which Gen. Prawit topped the field. Gen Prayut, who is a prime minister candidate of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party said the results of opinion polls changed every day.

He confirmed he had no conflict with anyone. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, deputy UTN leader said Gen Prayut prepared to campaign in Phitsanulok province and Chiang Mai. (TNA)















