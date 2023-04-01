Royal Thai Navy to seek approval for 200-million-baht budget to salvage HTMS Sukhothai

The Royal Thai Navy is currently seeking approval from the Budget Bureau and the Election Commission for the allocation of a budget designated for salvaging the sunken HTMS Sukhothai which sank off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan last year.

Navy Spokesperson Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin stated that the two agencies would have to approve the budget, which totaled around 200 million baht, before Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as Defence Minister, can forward the proposal for cabinet approval. A contractor will then be selected to carry out the salvage operation, which is expected to be completed 90 days after it begins.







HTMS Sukhothai carried a total of 105 crew members on board when it sank on December 18, 2022. Following the incident, a massive search and rescue operation involving naval vessels, fishing trawlers, private volunteers, and divers was launched to locate the missing crew. 76 of whom were successfully rescued, 24 perished, and five remained unaccounted for. The remaining five missing crew members were recently declared deceased by the Ministry of Defence, which stated that all five soldiers perished while performing their duties. (NNT)















