MedPark Hospital hosts pre-congress courses for kidney experts

MedPark Hospital in Bangkok recently hosted pre-congress courses as part of the “World Congress of Nephrology 2023”. The event brought together 240 nephrologists, researchers, and industry experts to discuss the latest science, intervention techniques, and technologies in Nephrology.

The courses included panel discussions, networking opportunities, and three in-depth interventional courses with live demonstrations. The courses covered topics such as Catheter and Kidney intervention, Endovascular Intervention for AV Access, and Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS).







MedPark’s management team, led by Managing Director Dr. Pongpat Patanavanich, also met with Professor Dr. Anil Agarwal, Past President of the American Society of Diagnostic and Intervention Nephrology, and ambassador for the International Society of Nephrology, to share the concept and strategy for becoming a tertiary hospital specializing in high acuity and complex diseases.

MedPark says it aims to go beyond traditional healthcare and become a private-sector academic medical institution focused on research, education, and medical services, ultimately improving the quality of care for patients. (NNT)















