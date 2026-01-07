Royal Thai Navy rejects Cambodian claims, cites Ottawa Convention violations over seized weapons

BANGKOK, Thailand – Rear Admiral Paraj Ratanajaipan, Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, provided clarification in response to a statement issued by the Cambodian Ministry of Interior, which rejected reports in the Thai media and alleged that the Thai side’s seizure of weapons constituted a violation of Cambodian sovereignty and amounted to “robbery.”

He stated that, during an operation to secure the area in the vicinity of the Thmorda Casino, where Cambodian authorities had previously encroached upon Thai territory, the Royal Thai Marines seized a significant quantity of Cambodian weapons from an arms depot that Cambodia asserted belonged to its Border Police unit. Of particular concern was the discovery of anti-personnel mines that had been modified from anti-tank mines, as well as several devices adapted from artillery shells and fitted with electrically triggered detonating mechanisms. These weapons fall within the category of materiel prohibited under international obligations, particularly the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of anti-personnel landmines.







The statement by the Cambodian authorities confirming that the weapons cache belonged to Cambodia is consistent with the evidence, photographs, and information collected by the Thai side at the site. This body of evidence clearly demonstrates possession and actions that constitute an undeniable violation of Cambodia’s obligations under the Ottawa Convention. The Royal Thai Navy reaffirms that the actions taken by the Thai side were conducted solely to ensure the safety of military personnel and civilians in the border area and were fully in accordance with international law. In contrast, the presence of anti-personnel mines and prohibited weapons near the border area undermines trust and seriously undermines the spirit of the 3rd Special Session of the General Border Committee (GBC).

The Royal Thai Navy calls on Cambodia to strictly comply with its international treaty obligations, to cease distorting facts, and to work together to foster an atmosphere conducive to genuinely resolving border issues through peaceful means. (NNT)



































