Second Army orders tech-driven surveillance to monitor border wildfires

BANGKOK, Thailand – Second Army Area Commander Lieutenant General Weerayuth Raksilp has ordered a heightened surveillance strategy combining ground patrols and advanced technology to systematically track and document wildfires along the Thailand-Cambodia border.

​During an inspection at Pha Mo I Daeng in Sisaket Province, Lt. Gen. Weerayuth emphasized a technology-first approach, directing units to use modern surveillance tools to collect comprehensive evidence and data on border fires. This systematic collection is intended to improve response efficiency and support long-term security planning.







The Commander also instructed all units to prioritize the health and safety of frontline personnel and local residents. Enhanced prevention measures have been introduced to reduce the impact of smoke and fire on nearby communities.

To ensure a rapid and effective response, the Second Army Region is working closely with provincial authorities and relevant agencies. This coordination enables immediate assistance to affected areas, supporting public safety and environmental security along the border. (NNT)



































