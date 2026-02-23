PM Anutin orders nationwide drought readiness as Thailand enters summer

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has issued an urgent directive to all provincial governors to implement drought prevention and mitigation measures for 2026. The policy prioritizes systematic water management and immediate, coordinated assistance to reduce public hardship in affected areas.

​Permanent Secretary for Interior Ansit Samphantharat announced that Thailand officially entered the summer season on February 23. The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that summer will last until mid-May, with rising temperatures and dry conditions likely to impact water availability in several regions.







As Commander of the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the Prime Minister has established a comprehensive operational framework for governors to ensure national preparedness. This initiative requires the formation of dedicated working groups to closely monitor provincial water situations. These teams will analyze weather patterns, reservoir levels, and sector-specific water needs to ensure interventions are based on accurate, local data.

​Governors must prioritize developing drought contingency plans that reflect current environmental conditions to ensure swift, organized responses. These plans should be reinforced through joint drills with civil, military, and private-sector partners to ensure coordinated, rapid deployment. Authorities must also maintain full readiness of personnel and disaster relief equipment, such as water trucks and pumps, for immediate use in the event of a crisis.



Infrastructure integrity and public accessibility are crucial to the government’s mitigation strategy. Provincial agencies must inspect and repair community water storage tanks and village plumbing systems to ensure they function properly. Agencies are also instructed to establish transparent water distribution plans to guarantee equitable and sufficient access to clean water for all communities.

The directive also emphasizes the importance of ongoing public engagement and awareness. By providing regular updates on water management strategies and promoting conservation, the government aims to ensure efficient use of water supplies for both domestic and agricultural needs throughout the dry season. (NNT)



































