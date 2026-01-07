Thailand condemns Cambodian mortar incident, files diplomatic protest after soldier injured

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned an incident in which a mortar round fired from the Cambodian side landed in Thai territory in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province, injuring a Thai soldier.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said Thailand regards the incident as a failure by Cambodia to act responsibly under the Joint Statement signed at the special session of the Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) on December 27. He said the use of force runs counter to the obligations agreed upon by both sides.







Thailand exercised restraint and did not respond with force, while promptly contacting Cambodian authorities to verify the circumstances. Thai officials were initially informed that the incident was accidental.

Despite this explanation, Thailand has called on Cambodia to strictly comply with the Joint Statement to prevent further incidents. The Foreign Ministry said it will submit a formal diplomatic protest, and the foreign minister has already contacted Cambodia’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister to demand accountability and an apology.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the incident raises doubts about Cambodia’s readiness to fully implement the Joint Statement, even after the 72-hour ceasefire period. Officials added that the situation remains fragile and that credible adherence to the agreement is necessary before any further bilateral discussions, including future boundary talks, can proceed. (NNT)



































