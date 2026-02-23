Summer storms lash upper Thailand as Meteorological Department issues warning

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – Thailand’s Meteorological Department has issued a warning for upper Thailand, forecasting summer storms including thunderstorms, high winds, and localized hail through Feb. 25.

The announcement stated that these storms will begin in the northeastern region before affecting other areas.







In Nakhon Ratchasima province, severe weather has already struck multiple districts. In the Sikhiu district, intense winds caused chaos at a market in Lat Bua Khao, where vendors had to scramble to secure their tents as they were nearly blown away during business hours.

Authorities have also issued alerts for residents in several areas of Wang Nam Khiao district as well as in Pak Chong district. Officials urged the public to remain vigilant and take precautions against heavy storms during this summer period. (TNA)



































