Som Tam & Pad Ka Prao listed among world’s top spicy foods

CNN made a list of 20 of the world’s best spicy foods, and Thai cuisine has gained worldwide recognition again with two of its popular dishes: somtam and pad ka prao.

CNN describes som tam as a refreshing and spicy salad that is famous in Thai restaurants around the world. It is famous in the region of Isaan in spice-loving Thailand and also popular in neighboring Laos. Som tam uses green (unripe) papaya as its major component, which is typically julienned or shredded for the salad. The papaya is then combined with long beans or green beans and a variety of savory Asian seasonings, such as tamarind juice, dried shrimp, fish sauce, and sugar cane paste, among others. Thai chilies, often known as bird's eye chilies, provide the salad with its necessary spice.







Pad ka prao, a tasty but spicy dish, is a mealtime staple in Thailand, where it can be found at street-side vendors and restaurants from Bangkok to the islands.

The food, which is considered the Thai counterpart of a sandwich or burger, though it's actually a rice dish with the meat on the side, is made with ground pork, fiery Thai chili peppers, and holy basil and can be ordered as spicy as you want. Many locals recommend topping it with a fried egg with a runny yolk.







The following are some of the other best spicy foods in the world:

– Egusi soup, Nigeria

– Sichuan hot pot, China

– Piri-piri chicken, Mozambique and Angola

– Dakdoritang, South Korea

– Jerk chicken/pork, Jamaica

– Ayam betutu, Indonesia

– Buffalo chicken wings, United States (TAT)
































