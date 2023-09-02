Grab granted permission to provide ride-hailing services to passengers at Phuket Airport

Phuket International Airport has recently approved the use of Grab taxis through ride-hailing apps for passenger transportation, marking an important step in expanding transportation options for travelers.

Monchai Tanode, the director of Phuket International Airport, revealed that four app developers, including Grab, Asia Cab, Hello Phuket, and Air Asia, have applied for licenses to operate their services at the airport. He added that other ride-hailing services are also being considered for potential approval.







For the initial phase, Grab has been granted permission to provide its ride-hailing services to passengers at the airport. The other ride-hailing apps are currently under consideration, pending safety inspections by the Phuket Provincial Transport Office. To ensure passenger safety, all taxi vehicles operating under these ride-hailing apps must be equipped with a GPS system and a lost-and-found mechanism.

To enhance convenience, a designated area near the passenger terminal will be allocated for passengers who wish to use app-based taxis. This move aims to address the long-standing issue of illegal taxis and taxi mafias that have affected Phuket airport. As part of the measures to regulate the taxi services, both airport taxis and Grab taxi drivers are required to register their licenses with the airport authorities.







Drivers from these ride-hailing apps will only be allowed to enter the airport premises upon receiving a call from an arriving passenger. Those who have dropped off departing passengers are prohibited from lingering in the airport parking areas to solicit new passengers.

Phuket Airport handles an average of 40,000 passengers on a daily basis. (NNT)















