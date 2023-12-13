Roi Et hosts ‘23rd World Jasmine Rice Festival’ Dec 11-13

The 23rd edition of the World Jasmine Rice Festival is being held in Roi Et province from December 11 to 13. This annual three-day event, dedicated to showcasing Thai Jasmine rice to global markets, features advancements in rice production, processing, and technology for enhancing product value.

According to Minister of Agriculture and Cooperative Captain Thammanat Prompao, the festival’s role is to attract international importers and showcase Thai rice. A highlight of the event is the ’Tung Kula Rong Hai’ jasmine rice, a unique variety from Roi Et known for its whiteness, softness, and fragrance. This rice is a Geographical Indication (GI) product, highly regarded worldwide for its quality.







The event serves as a platform to showcase modern technology and innovation as vital tools for adding value to Thailand’s agricultural products and providing local farmers with best practices to help enhance their production.

Organized by the Office Of Provincial Commercial Affairs in Roi Et, the event is set to witness the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) between Thai rice producers and international buyers.







At the 2023 World Rice Festival, visitors are invited to take part in various cultural activities, view various rice-centric exhibits, enjoy cooking presentations from Iron Chef Thailand, and attend informative seminars led by rice specialists from Thailand and abroad. The festival also facilitates business connections between Thai and international rice traders and merchants. (NNT)



























