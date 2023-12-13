Commerce Minister to lead trade delegation to China

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has been scheduled to lead a trade delegation to Kunming on December 17-18, aiming to boost trade between Thailand and China.

During the visit, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between private companies in both countries, focusing on trade in agricultural products, processed agricultural goods, and processed food, with a total value of 5.6 billion baht.







Plans are underway to expand the market for Thai products and soft power in the United States in early 2024. Products and services like rice, electronics, household appliances, and Thai restaurant services will be showcased in the US market.

Thailand is also exploring opportunities to promote its products in Iran, with the potential for expanding trade if payment transaction challenges can be addressed due to sanctions imposed on Iran. The Ministry of Commerce has set an initial export target for 2024 to grow by 1.99%, aligning with the private sector’s estimate of 1-2% growth. (NNT)



























