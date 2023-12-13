PM to boost EV industry ties in Japan visit

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to visit Japan this coming weekend with a focus on strengthening ties in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. The trip is geared towards meetings with top Japanese automakers to discuss and support their transition to EV production in Thailand.

The Premier will be joined by key figures from the Finance and Transport ministries, along with Board of Investment (BOI) Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi. The visit, which is in line with the government’s plans to promote the incorporation of robotics in local car manufacturing, aims to attract more Japanese investments to Thailand through enticing incentives.







A major highlight of Srettha’s agenda is the presentation of the ambitious land-bridge initiative. The project connects the Andaman Sea with the Gulf of Thailand through a comprehensive road and rail network, significantly easing shipping traffic through the Strait of Malacca.

Srettha is set to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, following their previous encounter at the APEC summit in the United States last month. (NNT)



























