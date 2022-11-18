River Kwai Bridge Week and Kanchanaburi Red Cross Fair on Nov 26 – Dec 5

The annual River Kwai Bridge Week returns this year, from Saturday, 26 November to Sunday, 5 December at the Bridge on the River Kwai and the courtyard beside the Kanchanaburi Provincial Administrative Organization in Kanchanaburi province.

Highlight is the light-and-sound show staged to honor the allied prisoners of war and Asian laborers who built the infamous Death Railway, the Bridge on the River Kwai and the Hellfire Pass.







This year the show will present the story of friendships and construction of the Death Railway. There are a total of 11 shows. The show premier on Friday, 25 November, at 19.00 Hrs. is reserved for members of the media.

For the public, there are two shows a day on Saturday, 26 November, Friday, 2 December, and Saturday, 3 December, at 19.00 Hrs. and 20.30 Hrs., totaling 6 shows.







Meanwhile, there is one show a day on Sunday, 27 November, Tuesday, 29 November, Thursday, 1 December, and Sunday, 4 December at 19.00 Hrs., totaling 4 shows.

Entry is free. Doors open at 18.30 Hrs. for the 19.00 Hrs. show, and 20.15 Hrs. for the 20.30 Hrs. show.







The event is held in conjunction with the Kanchanaburi Red Cross Fair 2022, offering plenty of shopping opportunity for locally made products and food unique to Kanchanaburi, as well as an amusement park, and lucky draws.

For more information, contact the TAT Kanchanaburi Office at Tel. +66 (0) 3451 1200; +66 (0) 3451 2500, or E-mail: [email protected] and [email protected]. (TAT)

































