‘TBEX Asia’ conference in Phuket on Nov 15-18

TBEX Asia 2022 conference is organized in Phuket between Nov 15-18, with an informative and engaging program of keynote addresses and breakout sessions on topics such as The Future of Online Media – Research Directions Post-COVID, How to Tell Great Travel Stories That Support Local Communities, Finding Your Profitable Travel Niche, and The Value of DMO and Content Creator Partnerships. The event is attended by travel bloggers, content creators, and influencers from around the world.

