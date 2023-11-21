‘River Festival Thailand 2023’ in celebration of Loy Krathong in Bangkok Nov 25-27

THAILAND EVENT: River Festival Thailand 2023 from 25-27 November.
There’s Free Shuttle Boats throughout through the event at 10 Piers of Contemporary Culture.
-Shuttle Boat Routes
-Route 1 R1-R8 : Depart every 30 minutes
Yodpiman River Walk > Wat Pho Pier(Soi Pratu Nokyung) > Tha Maharaj Pier >
Wat Rakhang Pier > Wat Arun Pier > Wat Kalaya Pier > Wat Prayoon Pier
-Route 2 R7-R10 : Depart every 30 minutes
Yodpiman River Walk > The Lhong 1919 Riverside Heritage Destination > SOOKSIAM @ ICONSIAM Pier > Asiatique The Riverfront Pier
November 25-26, 2023, from 16:00 to 22:00
November 27, 2023, from 16:00 to 24:00
*Services at every pier shown in the map
Source: River Festival Thailand
More information in this Link: https://www.facebook.com/riverfestivalthailand/posts/728999745939185?ref=embed_post (TAT)