‘River Festival Thailand 2023’ in celebration of Loy Krathong in Bangkok Nov 25-27

THAILAND EVENT: River Festival Thailand 2023 from 25-27 November.

There’s Free Shuttle Boats throughout through the event at 10 Piers of Contemporary Culture.

-Shuttle Boat Routes

-Route 1 R1-R8 : Depart every 30 minutes

Yodpiman River Walk > Wat Pho Pier(Soi Pratu Nokyung) > Tha Maharaj Pier >

Wat Rakhang Pier > Wat Arun Pier > Wat Kalaya Pier > Wat Prayoon Pier

-Route 2 R7-R10 : Depart every 30 minutes

Yodpiman River Walk > The Lhong 1919 Riverside Heritage Destination > SOOKSIAM @ ICONSIAM Pier > Asiatique The Riverfront Pier

November 25-26, 2023, from 16:00 to 22:00

November 27, 2023, from 16:00 to 24:00

*Services at every pier shown in the map

#RiverFestival2023 #Bangkok #LoyKratong

Source: River Festival Thailand

Source: River Festival Thailand

More information in this Link: https://www.facebook.com/riverfestivalthailand/posts/728999745939185?ref=embed_post (TAT)












































