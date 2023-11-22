‘Lopburi Monkey Buffet Festival 2023’ this Sunday

The famous annual “Lopburi Monkey Buffet Festival” is going to take place this year on 26 November at 10.00 hr, 12.00 hr, 14.00 hr, and 16.00 hr. Banquet tables full of fruits and snacks will be set up for monkeys at Lopburi town’s Wat Phra Prang Sam Yot temple and San Phra Kan Shrine, where a number of monkeys dwell.







First staged in 1988 as the idea of a local entrepreneur, the feast is a way of saying “Thank you” to the monkeys, who have over the years been attracting tourists and have become the symbol of the province.







Lopburi town, just 150 kilometers north of Bangkok, is well-known for its beautiful historical sites. Wat Phra Prang Sam Yot temple, an outstanding landmark of Lopburi, is a Banyon-Khmer art-style stupa featuring three prang towers connecting to each other in the same line. San Phra Kan Shrine is the main shrine of Lopburi province, where people come to ask for blessings. (PRD)



























