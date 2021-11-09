Rising water level threatens Bangkok’s Wat Arun historical structures

The recent rising sea levels have caused many areas in the capital city and adjacent provinces to be inundated and Bangkok’s Wat Arun, also known as the Temple of Dawn, was no exception.

The floodwater at Wat Arun reached some historically significant structures inside the monastery. Chawalit Chanarat, CEO of TEAM Consulting Engineering and Management Pcl, expected that the water level would slowly subside to its lowest level before November 18.

The water level in the Chao Phraya River has risen above the bank’s capacity in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan. (NNT)

































