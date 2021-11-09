Thailand celebrates ‘Loy Krathong Festival’ nationwide on Nov 19

People in Thailand will be allowed to celebrate this year’s Loy Krathong festival; however, activities must proceed under strict Covid-19 prevention measures.

According to Ratchada Thanadirek, a deputy government spokesperson, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has agreed that the festival can be celebrated, provided that related agencies strictly undergo a Covid-free setting and universal prevention measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.







The use of fireworks, crackers, and fire lanterns will not be allowed.

As for Bangkok, Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the festival will be held on November 19 with a focus on safety and eco-friendliness. People are encouraged to make floating baskets or Krathongs with natural materials in a bid to reduce waste and help conserve the environment.



Bangkok residents can float their Krathongs in 30 organized public parks. Security officials will be deployed across the capital.

Loy Krathong is a Siamese festival celebrated annually in the Kingdom of Thailand and in nearby countries with significant southwestern Tai cultures. Every year, Loy Krathong falls on the night of the 12th lunar month (usually in November), at the end of the rainy season when the full moon lights up the sky. The festival falls on November 19 this year. (NNT)

































