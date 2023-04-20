Rice export during first two months increases by 38.2%

Thailand remains world’s second largest rice exporter with export volume of over 1.4 million tons during the first two months of 2023, an increase of 38.2% year on year, disclosed Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

According to the report of Ministry of Commerce during the first two months of this year, Thailand exported rice, worth 25,404.15 million Baht (USD 753.9 million), an increase of 38.2% comparing to the same period of 2022 (18,376.8 million Baht).







Major markets include the United States, Indonesia, Iraq, Bangladesh and Senegal, among others. Thailand remains world’s second largest rice exporter behind India.

Thai Rice Exporters Association forecasted that rice export volume in March 2023 be approx. 700,000-730,000 tons due to an increasing demand in the global market. The most exported Thai rice is white rice and parboiled rice.







The Government Spokesperson affirmed the Government’s commitment to continue to promote Thai rice export, through showcasing Thai rice at international food fairs and expos, seeking new trade opportunities, and maintaining existing markets. Not only rice, concerned agencies also strive to promote other agricultural products and innovations. (TNA)















