Thai and Hong Kong officials discuss labor cooperation and expansion of production base

Thai Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin today held talks with representatives from the Hong Kong Employers’ Federation regarding promoting cooperation and importing Thai “semi-skilled” labor to meet Hong Kong’s demand.

The Minister specified that Hong Kong has a need for labor in various positions such as caretakers for the elderly, mechanics, and engineers. The minister said both countries will work together to simplify the process of importing labor to respond to the labor market’s demand. According to the Minister, the move presents a great opportunity for Thai workers to get employed in Hong Kong and contribute to the country’s development while enhancing their competitiveness.







Furthermore, Hong Kong investors plan to expand their production bases to Thailand, including KGK (Thailand) Co., Ltd., one of the top 5 diamond manufacturers that export worldwide, which has decided to make Thailand its production base for export. This project is a collaboration in various sectors to uplift Thailand’s human resources to international standards.

Moreover, the Ministry of Labor welcomed representatives from the Hong Kong Employers’ Federation to observe training courses to upgrade the skills of Thai workers in Thai food preparation, single-dish meals, and hot stone massage. This demonstrates the continuous skill development of Thai workers.







The Ministry of Labor aims to send no fewer than 10,000 Thai workers to Hong Kong each year, which is ten times the number of workers sent in previous years. Thai workers’ income levels in Hong Kong are considered high, with welding being an example of a profession that can earn more than 200,000 baht per month. (NNT)















