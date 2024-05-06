Residents in Nong Phok, Roi Et, grapple with challenges in water supply system

During his visit to Roi Et province on May 6, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin inspected the municipal water supply system in Nong Phok district. The premier also engaged with community members at Nongphokwittayalai School, addressing drought issues and upgrading infrastructure to improve the quality of drinking water for local residents.

Nong Phok has been grappling with challenges in its water supply system, which was initially installed in 1995 and later expanded when the area was upgraded to a municipality in 1999. The system, comprising old iron pipes, has become severely corroded, leading to rust and sediment buildup. This has compromised the water quality, resulting in yellow, cloudy, and odorous water.







Recognizing the urgent need for improvement, the Nong Phok Subdistrict Municipality has proposed two major projects aiming to renovate and enhance the existing water infrastructure. The initiatives intend to replace the outdated piping system to extend its lifespan, reduce contamination, and ultimately provide the 1,500 households in the area with access to clean and safe drinking water.

The projects, with a required budget of 19.73 million baht, are set to cover various villages within Nong Phok subdistrict, ensuring a comprehensive upgrade to meet the growing demand and alleviate the ongoing water scarcity issues. (NNT)

























































